SLOMA presents Grease, Water, and Stone: An Ocean Works Retrospective 

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) is showcasing a variety of lithography prints in its current Gray Wing exhibition, Grease, Water, and Stone: An Ocean Works Retrospective, which premiered on Friday, Jan. 8, and is scheduled to remain on display through Sunday, Feb. 28.

This retrospective features lithographs created for Ocean Works Press between 1979 and 1983, by several artists, including Deborah Remington, Raul Anguiano, Veloy Vigil, Kay Mortenson, and others. Each print on display is from the private collection of Steve Andrews, co-owner of Ocean Works Press. Organizers of the exhibit hope the showcase will help educate viewers on the historical resurgence of lithograph printing during the 1980s, according to press materials.

Starting on Thursday, Jan. 14, a pre-recorded panel discussion on the exhibit will be available to view on SLOMA's website. This virtual panel features a conversation with Andrews, fellow Ocean Works Press co-owner and artist Conrad Schwable, and printmaker Jeff Sipple. The recording will be available through Sunday, Feb. 28.

For more info on the panel, exhibit, or other programs hosted by SLOMA, call (805) 543-8562 or visit sloma.org. The museum is located at 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Δ