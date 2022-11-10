Got a News Tip?
November 10, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLOMA holds new group exhibit, Home/Work 

PHOTO COURTESY OF SLOMA
  • Photo Courtesy Of SLOMA

Contemporary pieces by 14 artists, working in various media, will be on display at the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA), as part of the venue's upcoming group exhibition, Home/Work. The show is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 19, and will remain up through March 5, 2023.

In press materials, the exhibit is described as a reflection on "domestic space, the way in which we create division between work life and personal life, and the relationships that each of us have with our homes." The show's featured artists are Brandy Eve Allen, Zalika Azim, Kate Barbee, Phoebe Boswell, Andrea Bowers, Allana Clarke, Geoffrey Chadsey, Judy Chicago, Woody de Othello, Mary Kelly, Emmett Moore, Sophia Narrett, Greg Scott, and Chiffon Thomas.

The various artworks in the exhibit include sculptures, photographs, and other media, and were designed to invite viewers "to consider how we each achieve balance in our busy lives between work and home life," while reflecting on "the overlap of home and work, and all that is in between," according to press materials. Participating artists also set out to tackle the complex nature of "home," as a space of safety and security for some, and challenge and trauma for others.

To find out more about Home/Work—presented by Trust Automation with support from Barbara Renshaw, Hotel SLO, KSBY, and the city of San Luis Obispo—visit sloma.org. SLOMA is located at 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Δ

