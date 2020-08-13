SLOMA goes digital with Brushstrokes and California Sculpture SLAM exhibits 

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) added two more digital exhibitions to its virtual offerings on Aug. 7. The Brushstrokes 2020 exhibit showcases 42 paintings created by members of both The Painters Group, an affiliated artist group of SLOMA, and Art Center Morro Bay. The featured artworks explore a variety of subject matter and range from portraits of loved ones and animals to diverse landscapes.

The exhibit is online for free to view at sloma.org, along with California Sculpture SLAM 2020, a showcase of recent works by both established and up-and-coming California-based sculptors. The project's goal is to provide a platform for a wide selection of sculpture concepts and materials.

Both the California Sculpture SLAM and Brushstrokes exhibits are scheduled to remain available online through Sept. 27. Call (805) 543-8562 or email info@sloma.org for more details. The museum is located at 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Δ