April 04, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLOMA executive director retires after 20 years 

By

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) announced the retirement of longtime Executive Director Karen M. Kile, effective at the end of May. The museum credits Kile, who served the role for 20 years, with elevating SLOMA's stature statewide as an arts destination and with overseeing the planning for a landmark building to replace its current facility by Mission Plaza.

"I take pride in being part of the many accomplishments that so many visionary people made possible with their talents, time, and treasure," Kile said in a press release. "I have every confidence that the museum's team, including donors, artists, and a supportive community, will continue to pursue the ambitious and exciting vision we created together."

Kile will be given the honorary title of executive director emeritus after she steps down. Ruta Saliklis, curator and director of exhibitions, will become interim executive director during the search for SLOMA's next director. Δ

