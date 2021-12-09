Got a News Tip?
December 09, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLOMA debuts two new December exhibitions 

By

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) celebrated the grand openings of two separate exhibitions on Thursday, Dec. 2, with a joint reception. Touchy Touchy, a showcase of sculptures by artist Marrin Lee Martinez, will remain on display at the museum through the end of February 2022. Exposure Composure, a group photography show, is slated to run through the end of January 2022.

Admission to view both exhibits is free. Call (805) 543-8562 or visit sloma.org for more details on either show. SLOMA is located at 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Δ

