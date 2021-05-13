Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

May 13, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLOMA collaborates with Los Angeles gallery on new group exhibition, Atmospheres Deep 

By

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) presents Atmospheres Deep, a new group show co-organized by SUPERCOLLIDER, a Los Angeles-based gallery known for curating immersive exhibits that celebrate both science and art. This multimedia exhibition premieres on Saturday, May 29, and is scheduled to remain on display through Sunday, Aug. 1.

Richelle Gribble and Emma Akmakdjian served as guest curators for this exhibit, described as an examination of coastal regions above and below the ocean's surface. Through a collection of diverse artworks, the goal of this show is to emulate the feeling of increasing atmospheric pressure during oceanic exploration, while also drawing metaphorical parallels to the psychological pressure "we experience in reaction to an impending ecological tipping point for oceans, leading to irreversible loss of the overall health of marine ecosystems," according to press materials.

On Wednesday, June 23, SLOMA will host a virtual panel discussion with some of the exhibit's featured artists and curators via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. For more info on Atmospheres Deep, call (805) 543-8562 or visit sloma.org. Sponsors of the exhibit include Hotel San Luis Obispo, PG&E, Pacific Western Bank, and Barbara Renshaw.

SLOMA is located at 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Menus Spring/Summer 2021
Spring Arts Annual: As the pandemic surge lulls, both virtual and in-person arts activities are ready to bring you joy
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Led Zeppelin tribute band Led Zepagain plays BarrelHouse Brewing on May 13 Read More

  2. The Serpent is a convoluted but compelling fictionalized look at real-life serial killer Charles Sobhraj Read More

  3. SLO Library and Chula Vista Public Library co-host virtual talk with author Jason Reynolds Read More

  4. Cambria resident Kathryn Dickason's new book upends traditional thinking regarding dance in the medieval Christian church Read More

  5. Music journalist Aaron Carnes lays out the case for ska music Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation