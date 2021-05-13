SLOMA collaborates with Los Angeles gallery on new group exhibition, Atmospheres Deep 

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) presents Atmospheres Deep, a new group show co-organized by SUPERCOLLIDER, a Los Angeles-based gallery known for curating immersive exhibits that celebrate both science and art. This multimedia exhibition premieres on Saturday, May 29, and is scheduled to remain on display through Sunday, Aug. 1.

Richelle Gribble and Emma Akmakdjian served as guest curators for this exhibit, described as an examination of coastal regions above and below the ocean's surface. Through a collection of diverse artworks, the goal of this show is to emulate the feeling of increasing atmospheric pressure during oceanic exploration, while also drawing metaphorical parallels to the psychological pressure "we experience in reaction to an impending ecological tipping point for oceans, leading to irreversible loss of the overall health of marine ecosystems," according to press materials.

On Wednesday, June 23, SLOMA will host a virtual panel discussion with some of the exhibit's featured artists and curators via Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. For more info on Atmospheres Deep, call (805) 543-8562 or visit sloma.org. Sponsors of the exhibit include Hotel San Luis Obispo, PG&E, Pacific Western Bank, and Barbara Renshaw.

SLOMA is located at 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Δ