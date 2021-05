Starting on Saturday, May 29, the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) will officially reopen to the public with new hours of operation, every day except Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to enter the museum is free, and masks are required for all visitors.

For more info on the museum's reopening, call (805) 543-8562 or visit sloma.org. SLOMA is located at 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Δ