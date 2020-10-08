SLOMA announces new executive director, Leann Standish 

The San Luis Obispo Museum of Art (SLOMA) announced the selection of its new executive director, Leann Standish, on Oct. 1. Standish previously served as the executive director of the San Luis Obispo Foundation for the Performing Arts Center for nearly four years. Throughout her career in arts management, Standish has occupied various leadership roles around the country, including at the Perez Art Museum in Florida, the Minneapolis Institute of the Arts, the Indianapolis Museum of Art, and the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry.

According to SLOMA, Standish is excited to use her new role to bring in art and artists from outside the SLO community to "complement and collaborate with the area's existing creatives."

"Her [Standish's] passion for connecting people through the arts is well demonstrated throughout her career," Charles Feltman, president of the SLOMA board of directors, said in the release. "With her background, we believe she will provide the leadership to help us chart the best course forward for our mission of providing and promoting diverse art experiences."

As Standish transitions into her role as SLOMA's new executive director, she will continue to serve as a consultant to the SLO Foundation for the Performing Arts Center.

"I join the entire foundation board in thanking Leann for her years of dedication to the performing arts," Joey Leslie, president of the SLO Foundation for the Performing Arts Center board of directors, said in a statement. "We will miss her leadership but are excited about this next chapter of cultural collaboration for our community."

For more updates from SLOMA, call (805) 543-8562 or visit sloma.org. The museum is located at 1010 Broad St., SLO. Δ