March 16, 2023 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLOFunny Comedy brings multiple comedians to Morro Bay for its March showcase 

By
IMAGE COURTESY OF SLOFUNNY COMEDY
  • Image Courtesy Of SLOFunny Comedy

SLOFunny Comedy hosts its next stand-up showcase event at the Morro Bay Veterans Hall on Friday, March 25, with two performances for attendees to choose from.

The early show starts at 6:30 p.m. and is described as "rated light R" with strong language and adult content, while the later "Dirty Show," scheduled for 9 p.m., is described as "rated very R" in press materials. Both performances are hosted by Doc Willis, and feature sets with comedians Juan Garcia, Johnny Cardinale, Taquita Love, and the show's headliner, John Wynn.

Tickets to the upcoming SLOFunny Comedy showcase are available in advance at my805tix.com. Visit facebook.com/slofunny for more info on the show. Attendees of the show under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian for entry. The Morro Bay Veterans Hall is located at 209 Surf St., Morro Bay. Δ

