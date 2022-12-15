Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

December 15, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLOFunny brings New Year's Eve Comedy Show to Morro Bay 

By

On Saturday, Dec. 31, SLOFunny will present its New Year's Eve Comedy Show at the Veterans Memorial Building in Morro Bay, with performances held at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Prolific actor, writer, and comedian Thomas Connolly will host the event. Connolly has performed at comedy festivals around the world and on The Tonight Show and other programs.

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF SLOFUNNY
  • Image Courtesy Of SLOFunny

The upcoming comedy show's headliner is Adam Yesner, a comedy writer best known for his work with Ellen DeGeneres, Conan O'Brien, and others. Other featured comedians include SLO Comedy Festival regulars Jen Murphy, Ron Swallow, and LA-based comedian Jonas Garvin.

Admission to the show is $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Advance tickets are available for purchase at my805tix.com. Tickets at the door are only available with cash or through Venmo. The show is intended for ages 21 and over; people under 21 may attend if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Visit facebook.com/slofunny for more info. The Veterans Memorial Building is located at 209 Surf St., Morro Bay. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Atascadero author and curator Gordon L. Fuglie releases the definitive book on architect Julia Morgan Read More

  2. Cuesta College presents the award-winning play, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time Read More

  3. Nipomo Library hosts Reading to Rover youth program Read More

  4. Get your last dose of live music before it slows for the holidays Read More

  5. Winter Festival Market showcases local crafters in Nipomo Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation