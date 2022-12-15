SLOFunny brings New Year's Eve Comedy Show to Morro Bay 

On Saturday, Dec. 31, SLOFunny will present its New Year's Eve Comedy Show at the Veterans Memorial Building in Morro Bay, with performances held at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Prolific actor, writer, and comedian Thomas Connolly will host the event. Connolly has performed at comedy festivals around the world and on The Tonight Show and other programs.

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of SLOFunny

The upcoming comedy show's headliner is Adam Yesner, a comedy writer best known for his work with Ellen DeGeneres, Conan O'Brien, and others. Other featured comedians include SLO Comedy Festival regulars Jen Murphy, Ron Swallow, and LA-based comedian Jonas Garvin.

Admission to the show is $25 in advance or $30 at the door. Advance tickets are available for purchase at my805tix.com. Tickets at the door are only available with cash or through Venmo. The show is intended for ages 21 and over; people under 21 may attend if accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Visit facebook.com/slofunny for more info. The Veterans Memorial Building is located at 209 Surf St., Morro Bay. Δ