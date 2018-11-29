SLOcally Made back for second year 

SLOcally Made, a pop-up showroom and creative market opens Friday, Nov. 30, at the former Ian Saude Gallery space on Osos Street in Downtown SLO. The market will be open the first two weekends of December and Dec. 13 through 24, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

This show features local makers who have reimagined trades such as leatherwork, embroidery, painting, sewing, metalsmithing, ceramics, and more to create handcrafted gifts. Visit slocally-made.com for a full list of participating artists and more info. Δ