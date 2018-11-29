Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

November 29, 2018 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLOcally Made back for second year 

By

SLOcally Made, a pop-up showroom and creative market opens Friday, Nov. 30, at the former Ian Saude Gallery space on Osos Street in Downtown SLO. The market will be open the first two weekends of December and Dec. 13 through 24, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

This show features local makers who have reimagined trades such as leatherwork, embroidery, painting, sewing, metalsmithing, ceramics, and more to create handcrafted gifts. Visit slocally-made.com for a full list of participating artists and more info. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Cal Poly showcases local poet Michael Hannon in Pilgrim's Process Read More

  2. Season's greeting: Local workshops celebrate the art of holiday card crafting Read More

  3. 'The Sisters Brothers' offers a darker take on the Wild West Read More

  4. Winterfest comes to Morro Bay for its second year Read More

  5. SLO Jewish community to hold annual 'Hanukkah Downtown' in wake of Pittsburgh massacre Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2018 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation