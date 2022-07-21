Got a News Tip?
July 21, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO Women in Film and TV and Central Coast Film Society co-host upcoming Movie Meetup event 

Members of San Luis Obispo Women in Film and Television and the Central Coast Film Society are inviting the public to join them at an upcoming film screening at Downtown Centre Cinemas in SLO. The Movie Meetup event will be held on Sunday, July 31, and includes a screening of the 1989 animated film, Kiki's Delivery Service, starting at 3 p.m.

Tickets to the screening are available at the Downtown Centre Cinemas' website, themovieexperience.com. This screening of Kiki's Delivery Service, helmed by acclaimed director Hayao Miyazaki, is part of Fathom Events' Studio Ghibli Fest 2022 program. The film follows 13-year-old Kiki (voiced by Kirsten Dunst), a witch in training who moves to a seaside town with her talking cat, Jiji (voiced by Phil Hartman). Using her flying broomstick, Kiki starts her own unique delivery service.

For more info on the upcoming Movie Meetup event, visit centralcoastfilmsociety.org or call Downtown Centre Cinemas at (805) 546-8667. The theater is located at 888 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Δ

