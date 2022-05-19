Got a News Tip?
May 19, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO Women in Film and Television, Central Coast Film Society co-host mixer to celebrate the Royal Theater 

By

On Sunday, May 22, two local film organizations are teaming up to co-host a special mixer to celebrate the past, present, and future of the historic Royal Theater in Guadalupe. The afternoon event will be held at Guadalupe Cafe, and is co-hosted by SLO Women in Film and Television and the Central Coast Film Society.

Guests of the mixer will learn about the upcoming renovation and expansion of the Royal Theater, and the importance of preserving the venue as a tribute to the Japanese American citizens who played a large role in the Guadalupe community's history. The mixer will include an informative presentation and a tour of the area, according to press materials.

One of the goals of the ongoing renovation project is to transform the Royal Theater into an expansive arts hub, with resources related to several kinds of media, for the community.

"As a local nonprofit with a mission to celebrate cinema and digital media arts, the Central Coast Film Society is dedicated to raising awareness and community support for projects like the Royal Theater renovation and expansion, especially as an opportunity to enhance the education and extracurricular activities for students with the new Civic Performing Arts Center," Sarah Risley, president of the Central Coast Film Society, said in press materials.

For more info on SLO Women in Television and Film, visit facebook.com/slowift. To find out more about the Central Coast Film Society, visit centralcoastfilmsociety.org. The upcoming mixer takes place on Sunday, May 22, at 1 p.m., at the Guadalupe Cafe, located at 860 Guadalupe St., Guadalupe.

