SLO weighs trees against affordable housing with new Housing Authority project 

More than 100 new units of affordable housing could be coming to the city of San Luis Obispo as part of a Housing Authority project that proposes to replace Central Coast Brewing on Monterey Street.

But the resulting loss of 54 trees on the property sparked a tense discussion at the city's Tree Committee meeting on Oct. 10. More than 20 locals wrote or called in ahead of the meeting to protest their removal.

"I live in the neighborhood. I have a beautiful view of these huge redwoods," resident Teresa Trejo told the committee on Oct. 10. "What about building around the trees? Certainly, there has to be some other way."

The Housing Authority of SLO is seeking approval for its 106-unit project at 1422 Monterey St., which involves demolishing the site's existing building and replacing it with two five-story buildings and two two-story duplexes, with an underground parking structure in back.

"This is going to be 100 units of affordable housing—deed-restricted housing, some for seniors and some for families," said Scott Smith, executive director of the Housing Authority.

But between the demolition activities and the density of the new development, 54 trees are on the chopping block. The species include coast live oaks, coast redwoods, elms, and others.

The developer proposes to replace the trees by 1:1 ratio, but resident David Brody said that the replantings won't compensate for the loss of the mature trees and their environmental benefits.

"The idea that mature trees can be replaced with saplings is ludicrous. And I'll scream that from the rooftops," Brody said. "Our attitude about trees must be revised. They are no longer expendable."

Representatives from the project design contractor, RRM Design Group, explained that the site's uneven topography and the need to put the parking garage behind the housing made any major revisions to the design very challenging if not impossible.

RRM arborist Jake Minnick added that many of the trees slated for removal are in poor health. While several public commenters took issue with the loss of the property's redwood trees, Minnick said those also aren't healthy.

"It's really not a great climate for redwood trees," he said. "There's a few pockets in Big Sur, but there's really not a place down here south."

Tree committee members' comments ranged from thanking the Housing Authority and RRM for their work, to lamenting the committee's lack of authority and purview on projects

"We do sometimes have projects come before us where it's just, grade everything and just replace it all, absolutely no concern given to preservation of trees. And that's not what we saw in this case, so that's very much appreciated," committee Chair Daniel Canella said.

According to committee member Alan Bate, SLO city revised its tree removal policies in 2019 to take some discretion away from the tree committee in reviewing projects—a move that Bate said he was "not a big fan of."

"The change in the rules that happened a couple of years ago really does limit us," Bate said. "The way I read it is we put in our recommendations and then developers can just say, 'Thanks for the recommendations.' This is all kind of lip service, is basically how I feel."

The committee voted 3-1, with Bate dissenting, to recommend approval of the project, with a request that the designers look at saving two specific trees that were proposed to be removed and that a portion of the replacement trees are taller and in larger boxes.

The project will next go to the Architectural Review Commission on Oct. 17.

After the Tree Committee voted, its members discussed Bate's concerns about the city process and floated the idea of setting up a meeting with city administrators to talk about possible future changes.

In response to the concerns expressed, SLO Public Works Director Matt Horn told New Times that the revised tree policies in 2019 were meant to provide "objective standards" for removing trees that were more "consistent, transparent, and efficient."