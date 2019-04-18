SLO Tease burlesque show benefits RISE SLO, GALA 

Myths, Legends, and Fantastic Tails, a burlesque show presented by SLO Tease, takes place at the South Bay Community Center in Los Osos on Saturday, April 20, from 8 to 11 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The event features dance and variety acts, with beer and cocktails available for purchase from Sidecar Cocktail Co. All profits from the drink sales will be donated to RISE SLO and the Gay and Lesbian Alliance of the Central Coast (GALA).

Admission to Myths, Legends, and Fantastic Tails starts at $20. The show is open to people ages 21 and over. All tickets are pre-sale only and will not be sold at the door. Tickets are available online at my805tix.com. Visit sloteaseburlesque.com for more information. Δ