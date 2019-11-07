SLO Tease Burlesque presents A Night at the Movies 

The South Bay Community Center in Los Osos hosts A Night at the Movies, presented by SLO Tease Burlesque, on Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9, at 8 p.m. both evenings. This neo-burlesque performance will feature movie-themed dances based on films from a variety of genres, including horror, romance, and action/adventure. Attendees are encouraged to wear their "red carpet" best. Drinks will be provided by Sidecar, and bar proceeds will be donated to GALA and RISE SLO.

Only guests age 21 and over are allowed at the show. Doors open at 7 p.m. both evenings, and tickets start at $20. Tickets are pre-sale only and will not be sold at the door. Visit my805tix.com for tickets and more event details. The South Bay Community Center is located at 2180 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. To find out more about SLO Tease Burlesque, visit sloteaseburlesque.com. Δ