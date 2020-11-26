SLO Symphony welcomes Emily Lanzone as its new Concertmaster 

The San Luis Obispo Symphony announced that Emily Lanzone will be its new concertmaster, following the recent resignation of former Concertmaster Brynn Albanese, who held the position for the past three seasons.

"It has become clear to me during the past eight months that my musical life is heading in a very different direction," Albanese said in a release from the symphony. "I am transitioning from performing with large ensembles and chamber music into a life of musical service to others in the health and educational sectors."

With reduced opportunities to perform during the pandemic, Albanese used her downtime to earn a Music for Healing and Transitions Practitioners (MHTP) certificate through SLO County Hospice. The SLO Symphony's Music Director, Andrew Sewell, accepted Albanese's resignation in mid-November.

Sewell described the symphony's decision to promote Lanzone as Albanese's replacement as "the natural choice." Lanzone maintains a private studio of violin and viola students and was appointed as the symphony's associate concertmaster in 2017. She also instructs the symphony's young string ensemble, Super Bows.

"Emily was a strong candidate during the concertmaster auditions three years ago and has proven to be a very capable leader, soloist, teacher, chamber musician, and colleague during this time," Sewell said in the release. "She has shown great strength and leadership as Associate Concertmaster for the past three years, and especially these past few months." Δ