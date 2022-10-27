Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

October 27, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO Symphony holds Family Fall Festival Fundraiser 

By

On Saturday, Nov. 5, the San Luis Obispo Symphony will host its inaugural Family Fall Festival Fundraiser to benefit the group's various education programs, including the Youth Symphony and the Instrument Petting Zoo. The event will start at noon at the Octagon Barn in San Luis Obispo.

click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF THE SLO SYMPHONY
  • Image Courtesy Of The SLO Symphony

The festival will feature music, games, food, and a raffle, with prizes, including tickets to Festival Mozaic concerts and the Great American Melodrama, a gift card for the Performing Arts Center, and more.

To find out more about the Family Fall Festival Fundraiser, call (805) 356-1438 or visit slosymphony.org. The Octagon Barn is located at 4400 Octagon Way, San Luis Obispo. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Santa Ynez Chumash tribal member helms Spirit Rangers, a new animated Netflix series Read More

  2. Luckiest Girl Alive is one woman's story of confronting her tragic past Read More

  3. Chicago hip-hop, reggae, jazz, and soul ensemble The LowDown Brass Band plays The Siren on Oct. 22 Read More

  4. Photoshop in SLO extends Karl Kempton's photography exhibit Read More

  5. Andor Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation