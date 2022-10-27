SLO Symphony holds Family Fall Festival Fundraiser 

On Saturday, Nov. 5, the San Luis Obispo Symphony will host its inaugural Family Fall Festival Fundraiser to benefit the group's various education programs, including the Youth Symphony and the Instrument Petting Zoo. The event will start at noon at the Octagon Barn in San Luis Obispo.

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of The SLO Symphony

The festival will feature music, games, food, and a raffle, with prizes, including tickets to Festival Mozaic concerts and the Great American Melodrama, a gift card for the Performing Arts Center, and more.

To find out more about the Family Fall Festival Fundraiser, call (805) 356-1438 or visit slosymphony.org. The Octagon Barn is located at 4400 Octagon Way, San Luis Obispo. Δ