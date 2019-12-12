SLO saves the world 

Thank you to the SLO County caped climate crusaders! Where would the world be without you?

An educated guess is that we would pretty much be in the same place. Yes, we/us, as Americans, have done quite a bit to curb pollution. But at what cost? And are you so arrogant to think we will save the planet?

China has plans to build 300 to 500 brand new coal plants by 2030. China has brought on more than double the new coal kilowatts over India, the next largest coal user.

Strangling us with ridiculous climate regulations and costs will not save the planet. It will only bring our demise quicker than you can imagine—while you choke on Chinese coal.

We should have the cheapest energy costs on the planet. Oh yeah, and the Sierra Club's wilderness strategy of "do not disturb," and us putting out naturally occurring wildfires, has done nothing to intensify wildfires, right?

Less narcissistic emotion, more logic and uncommon sense, please. Your world depends on it.

Matthew Greer

Templeton