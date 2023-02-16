SLO Rep's youth academy is set to its double enrollment thanks to new building, donations 

The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre's dream to build one three-story theater, academy, and headquarters in downtown SLO might not have panned out, but the nonprofit is wasting no time making the most out of its backup plan.

Since moving its offices and youth classes to a building on Empleo Street last year, while continuing to fundraise for a new main theater downtown, the SLO Rep's Academy of Creative Theatre has exploded with activity.

"When we were at the old space, we served about 250 to 300 students annually. Since moving to the new building, we've already seen 265 students come through our doors, so we're on track to double our enrollment this season," Education Director Kerry DiMaggio told New Times.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of SLO Repertory Theatre

LEARNING ON STAGE The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre's Academy of Creative Theatre is poised to double its student enrollment this year after moving buildings and expanding its programming.

Growing its academy, founded in 1997, is something SLO Rep has always wanted to do. But until the recent move, that was difficult: Classes had to share limited space with its main theater downtown.

"We were competing with the shows that were running on the stage, rehearsals that happened, set constructions," DiMaggio said. "We had one other small room over there that would sometimes double as storage."

SLO Rep's former vision to build one central facility big enough to accommodate professional productions and a beefed-up academy hit the dust when COVID-19 came and project costs skyrocketed. But the decision to pull the plug and relocate the academy to Empleo Street turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

"When that project was delayed, we kind of switched gears and found this new building we were able to purchase. It's funny how it has worked out in a way that's best," DiMaggio said. "We thought we weren't going to be able to have any additional programming until that building was constructed in 2027. Suddenly, we've got all this new space that we didn't have before. We've suddenly been able to offer way more than we've ever been able to offer."

The Academy of Creative Theatre's year-round programming ranges from after-school drama classes in the fall, winter, and spring, to summer camps, to specialized instruction, and much more.

DiMaggio said that the added space and classrooms have allowed the academy to improve and expand its existing programs as well as introduce new ones. There's now a pre-K (ages 3 to 5) drama program on Saturdays, theater tech and design classes, and more niche classes, like stage combat and voice.

"For the first time, we'll be offering spring break camps for several school districts and winter break camp this year," she added. "And the summer camp lineup I'm working on right now is massive compared to what we've been doing in the past."

A boost in grant funding is also giving SLO Rep the ability to offer more student scholarships than ever. Recent donations from the Community Foundation of SLO County and Central Coast Funds for Children enabled SLO Rep to hand out 30 scholarships since last June.

In general, the larger space and enhanced programming (which includes more staff and teachers) is allowing SLO Rep to enrich the lives of more SLO County families.

"Since about 2013, we've had just sold-out classes and a long waiting list," DiMaggio said. "It's very clear that the need is there and the desire for this program is there and we're just so, so excited to have been able to grow so quickly."

The growth is especially exciting for the SLO Rep team after enduring the COVID-19 pandemic. There's nothing like the experience of a group of young people coming together to learn about theater and acting, DiMaggio said.

"I could list the many, many reasons why theater is important: It allows students to think creatively. It gives them a sense of community, of teamwork. It builds self-confidence. It gives them the ability to think open-mindedly and be active listeners and to be flexible," she said.

"I've seen students who come in the doors on the first day very, very shy, unable to let go of their parents' hands, and by the end of the class, they're thriving onstage. They're beaming, and they're funny and alive. That's what this program does."

Assistant Editor Peter Johnson wrote this week's Strokes. Reach him at pjohnson@newtimesslo.com.