Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

October 13, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO Rep's Red explores the mind of artist Mark Rothko 

By
click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF SLO REP
  • IMAGE COURTESY OF SLO REP

The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre presents its production of Red, which debuts on Friday, Oct. 14, and is scheduled to run through Sunday, Oct. 30. The Tony Award-winning play chronicles a two-year period in the life of abstract expressionist artist Mark Rothko, while he struggled to complete a set of murals in Manhattan.

The play also follows Rothko's fraught relationship with a young assistant, Ken, "who must choose between appeasing his mentor—and changing the course of art history," according to press materials. SLO Rep's iteration of the show, written by John Logan, features Billy Breed as Rothko and Elliot Peters as Ken.

Red is helmed by director Michael Brusasco and includes scenic design by David Linfield and sound and lighting by Kevin Harris. Performances of the show will take place Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., with afternoon showings every Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

For more info on the production, call (805) 786-2440 or visit slorep.org. The San Luis Repertory Theatre is located at 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo.

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Devil in Ohio Read More

  2. Smile is derivative but worth a look for horror fans Read More

  3. Alyssa Monks' SLOMA retrospective features large-scale portraits of women in vulnerable, intimate contexts Read More

  4. LA artist's stolen paintings recovered in SLO Read More

  5. Great American Melodrama brings Scary Poppins to the stage Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation