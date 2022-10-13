SLO Rep's Red explores the mind of artist Mark Rothko 

The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre presents its production of Red, which debuts on Friday, Oct. 14, and is scheduled to run through Sunday, Oct. 30. The Tony Award-winning play chronicles a two-year period in the life of abstract expressionist artist Mark Rothko, while he struggled to complete a set of murals in Manhattan.

The play also follows Rothko's fraught relationship with a young assistant, Ken, "who must choose between appeasing his mentor—and changing the course of art history," according to press materials. SLO Rep's iteration of the show, written by John Logan, features Billy Breed as Rothko and Elliot Peters as Ken.

Red is helmed by director Michael Brusasco and includes scenic design by David Linfield and sound and lighting by Kevin Harris. Performances of the show will take place Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., with afternoon showings every Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

For more info on the production, call (805) 786-2440 or visit slorep.org. The San Luis Repertory Theatre is located at 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo.