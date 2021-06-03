SLO Rep reopens with new production, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare [abridged] 

Tickets are now on sale for the SLO Repertory Theatre's upcoming production, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare [abridged], which opens on Friday, June 18, and is scheduled to run through Sunday, Aug. 8. Performances will be held every Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. This show marks the company's first live, in-person production in more than a year.

Described as an irreverent romp, this madcap comedy from co-writers Adam Long, David Singer, and Jess Winfield revolves around three actors who perform segments from the works of William Shakespeare. The cast members of SLO Rep's iteration, helmed by director Kevin Harris, are Billy Breed, Suzy Newman, and Jeff Salsbury.

The crew behind this production includes scenic designer Dave Linfield, costume designer Megan Selby, assistant costume designer Randon Pool, and stage manager Amanda Rose Johnson. The sponsors of the show are Bev Tracey, Barbara-Jo Osborne, and Diane Clausen.

For tickets and more info on The Complete Works of William Shakespeare [abridged], call (805) 786-2440 or visit slorep.org. The theater is located at 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. Δ