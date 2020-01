William Shakespeare's The Tragedy of Macbeth opens at the SLO Repertory Theatre on Friday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. The show will run through Sunday, Jan. 19, with performances Wednesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and every Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Admission ranges from $17 to $25. To find out more about the production, call (805) 786-2440 or visit slorep.org. The theater is located at 888 Morro St., SLO. Δ