January 27, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO Rep presents The Marvelous Wonderettes 

By

The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre (SLO Rep) will debut its latest production, The Marvelous Wonderettes, on Friday, Feb. 4. Performances of the show will be held Wednesdays through Saturdays at 7 p.m., and every Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. as well. The show is scheduled to run through Sunday, March 6.

The Marvelous Wonderettes is described as a jukebox musical, as it features more than 30 songs from the 1950s and '60s, including "Lollipop," "Stupid Cupid," "You Don't Own Me," "It's My Party," "Wedding Bell Blues," "Leader of the Pack," "Rescue Me," and "R-E-S-P-E-C-T." The show's plot centers on four best friends—Missy, Cindy Lou, Betty Jean, and Suzy—during their high school prom in 1958, and follows them to their high school reunion 10 years later.

Suzy Newman directed this show, which features musical direction by Allesandra Alcala and choreography by Kelly Fidopiastis. The cast includes Natalie Mara as Missy, Skye Privat as Cindy Lou, Rachel Tietz as Betty Jean, and Katie Worley-Beck as Suzy.

As COVID-19 safety protocols change, SLO Rep will adjust its policies and procedures accordingly. Attendees of the show must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination along with a matching photo ID, or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to the performance date. Patrons must wear masks at all times inside the theater, except while actively eating or drinking in designated areas.

For more info on The Marvelous Wonderettes and other upcoming shows hosted by SLO Rep, visit slorep.org. Tickets to the show range from $40 to $60. SLO Rep is located at 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. Δ

