SLO Rep presents The Fantasticks 

The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre presents its production of The Fantasticks, which opens on Friday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. Performances will be held Wednesday through Saturday at 7 p.m., and every Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. The show runs through Sunday, Oct. 13.

Director David Carey Foster helms this rendition of the acclaimed 1960 musical fable, from writer and lyricist Tom Jones and composer Harvey Schmidt. The story centers on two lovers who stray from each other amid contrasting philosophies, parental quarrels, and other barriers. The cast includes Taylor Hart and Ashur Gharavi as the show's two unnamed protagonists, and John Lambie and Billy Breed as their respective fathers.

Tickets to The Fantasticks range from $20 to $39. To find out more about the show, call (805) 786-2440 or visit slorep.org. Δ