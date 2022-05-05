SLO Rep presents The Children 

The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre presents its production of Lucy Kirkwood's one-act play, The Children, through Sunday, May 15. The Tony Award-nominated drama is described in press materials as a "pressure cooker of a show that poses a difficult question: What do we owe, if anything, to the next generation?"

The Children follows a pair of retired nuclear scientists in England who receive a surprise visit from a former colleague. Casual conversations between the three evolve into "the revelation of a chilling and dangerous plan," according to press materials.

This iteration of The Children is directed by Michael Brusasco and features sets designed by Jason Bolen, costumes designed by Randon Pool, and sound and lighting designed by Kevin Harris. The show's cast includes Karin Hendricks-Bolen, Suzy Newman, and Tom Ammon.

Performances of The Children will be held Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. each evening. Additional performances will be held every Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets to the show range from $20 to $38 and are available online in advance at slorep.org or by calling (805) 786-2440. SLO Rep is located at 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. Δ