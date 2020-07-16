Got a News Tip?
July 16, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO Rep presents second session of ACT Summer Theatre Camps 

By

Following a successful first session of SLO Repertory Theatre's ACT Summer Theatre Camp, which took place July 6 through 10, the company will hold its second session starting July 20 through 24. Each camp is limited to eight participants, in order to accommodate social-distancing protocols.

Students ages 8 through 11 take part in camp activities from 9 a.m. to noon, while ages 10 through 13 convene from 1 to 4 p.m. every day. During the camp, participants will learn a variety of theater-centric skills, including improvisation, movement, character exploration, and other acting basics. Aside from acting-based classes, the camp will also include activities centered on scenic and costume design, props, and other areas.

Admission to all five days of the camp is $195 total, while tuition scholarships are also available to those who need them (email act@slorep.org for scholarship details). To find out more about SLO Rep's ACT Summer Theatre Camps, call (805) 781-3889 or visit slorep.org. SLO Rep is located at 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. Δ

