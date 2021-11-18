Got a News Tip?
November 18, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO Rep presents radio play iteration of It's A Wonderful Life 

By

Tickets are now on sale for the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre's next production, It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, which is scheduled to premiere on Friday, Dec. 10, and run through Saturday, Dec. 18. Performances will be held on Fridays (at 7 p.m.) and Saturdays (at 2 and 7 p.m.).

Adapted as a 1940s radio broadcast, this staged reading features a handful of actors playing multiple characters from Frank Capra's holiday classic. The cast of SLO Rep regulars includes Kevin Harris, Kerry DiMaggio, Suzy Newman, Patty Thayer, Dave Linfield, and Allison Rajcevic. The production also features guest artists Michael Siebrass and Tom Ammon as Henry F. Potter and Clarence, respectively.

Press materials describe the show as "a labor of love for SLO Rep staff, bringing a little holiday cheer to our community after a long dry spell."

Attendees of each performance must present proof of complete COVID-19 vaccination along with a photo ID before entering the theater. Patrons exempt from vaccinations (due to medical reasons, religious beliefs, age, etc.) must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result (taken within 72 hours prior to the performance).

Attendees will also be required to wear face masks at all times in the theater, except when actively eating or drinking in designated areas. Admission to the show ranges from $20 to $25. For tickets and more info, call (805) 786-2440 or visit slorep.org. The theater is located at 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. Δ

