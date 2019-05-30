SLO Rep presents Hello, Dolly! 

The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre holds the opening performance of Hello, Dolly! on Friday, June 7, at 7 p.m. Performances will continue through Sunday, June 30, Wednesdays through Sundays. Additional matinee performances will be offered every Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

This turn-of-the-20th century musical centers on a professional meddler and matchmaker, Dolly Gallagher-Levi (played by Hayley Galbraith), who decides to marry a miser, Horace Vandergelder (Leo Cortez), with half a million dollars to his name.

Director and choreographer Brad Willcuts helms this rendition of the play. Along with Galbraith and Cortez, other members of the cast include Trevor March, Amanda Thayer, Elliot Peters, and Ella Walker. The approximate runtime for the show is two hours and 30 minutes (including one 15-minute intermission).

Tickets to Hello, Dolly! range from $20 to $39. The SLO Repertory Theatre is located at 888 Morro St., SLO. Call (805) 786-2440 or visit slorep.org to find out more. Δ