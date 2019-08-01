SLO Rep presents Greater Tuna 

Greater Tuna opens at the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre on Friday, Aug. 9, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 25. Director Suzy Newman helms this iteration of the long-running Off Broadway hit centered on the citizens of Tuna, Texas's third smallest town, and their small-town morals. The entire population of the town is portrayed by two actors (Billy Breed and Jeff Salsbury) through quick costume changes.

Tickets to the show range from $20 to $37. Performances take place Wednesday through Sunday at 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. The theater is located at 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. Call (805) 786-2440 or visit slorep.org for tickets and more info. Δ