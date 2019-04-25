Got a News Tip?
April 25, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO Rep presents 'Blithe Spirit' 

By

The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre's production of Noel Coward's Blithe Spirit opens Thursday, May 2, at 7 p.m. Performances continue through May 19—Wednesday through Saturday at 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Kevin Harris directs this rendition of the popular British comedy that centers on novelist Charles Condomine, who becomes haunted by the ghost of his deceased wife after she is called upon by a visiting medium. The cast includes Toby Tropper as Condomine, Katie Worley-Beck as his late wife, Elvira, and Suzy Newman as the medium, Madame Arcati.

Blithe Spirit is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French Inc. The show is approximately one hour and 45 minutes and includes a 15-minute intermission. Admission ranges from $20 to $36. For tickets or more information, call (805) 786-2440 or visit slorep.org. Δ

