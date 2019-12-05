Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

December 05, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO Rep presents A Christmas Story 

By

The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre's annual production of A Christmas Story opens on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. The show is based on Jean Shepherd's memoir, In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash, which spawned the 1983 classic film, A Christmas Story. The plot follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker's (played by Coen Carlberg) quest for a Red Ryder BB gun during one winter in the 1940s Midwest.

A Christmas Story runs at SLO Rep through Sunday, Dec. 22, with performances held Tuesday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and every Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. The show's runtime is approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes. The theater is located at 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. Call (805) 786-2440 or visit slorep.org to find out more about the show. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. SLO Library's Sign of the Times exhibit takes viewers on an artistic journey through our country's political history Read More

  2. Roots rocker Nikki Hill brings her fiery sounds to The Siren on Dec. 10 Read More

  3. Studios on the Park's annual Handcrafted for the Holidays show features fine crafts for holiday shoppers, and benefits a good cause Read More

  4. Film Listings, 12/5/19 – 12/12/19 Read More

  5. Film Listings, 11/28/19 – 12/5/19 Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation