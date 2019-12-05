SLO Rep presents A Christmas Story 

The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre's annual production of A Christmas Story opens on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. The show is based on Jean Shepherd's memoir, In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash, which spawned the 1983 classic film, A Christmas Story. The plot follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker's (played by Coen Carlberg) quest for a Red Ryder BB gun during one winter in the 1940s Midwest.

A Christmas Story runs at SLO Rep through Sunday, Dec. 22, with performances held Tuesday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and every Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. The show's runtime is approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes. The theater is located at 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. Call (805) 786-2440 or visit slorep.org to find out more about the show. Δ