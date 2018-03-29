Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 29, 2018 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO Rep performs The 39 Steps 

By

Drop into a juicy spy novel with a dash of Monty Python comedy by viewing the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre's production of The 39 Steps.

The show runs from March 30 to April 15 and is a whodunit murder mystery that calls for the entirety of the adventure to be performed with a cast of only four. One actor plays the hero, Richard Hannay; an actress plays the three women with whom he has romantic entanglements; and two other actors play every other character in the show: heroes, villains, men, women, children, and even the occasional inanimate object. Packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters, an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance, The 39 Steps is the perfect show for anyone who loves comedy and the magic of live theater.

Tickets range from $20 to $35. Visit slorep.org for more information. Δ


Tags: ,

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Speaking of SLO Rep

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Avila Beach author pens coming of age novel Read More

  2. Fluid: Aquarius show celebrates local watercolor art Read More

  3. The world according to Garth: Dana Carvey lets loose at Levity Live in Oxnard Read More

  4. Tempe-based alt-rockers The Maine play Fremont Theater on April 3 Read More

  5. Bingeable: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2018 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation