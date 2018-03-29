SLO Rep performs The 39 Steps 

Drop into a juicy spy novel with a dash of Monty Python comedy by viewing the San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre's production of The 39 Steps.

The show runs from March 30 to April 15 and is a whodunit murder mystery that calls for the entirety of the adventure to be performed with a cast of only four. One actor plays the hero, Richard Hannay; an actress plays the three women with whom he has romantic entanglements; and two other actors play every other character in the show: heroes, villains, men, women, children, and even the occasional inanimate object. Packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters, an onstage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance, The 39 Steps is the perfect show for anyone who loves comedy and the magic of live theater.

Tickets range from $20 to $35. Visit slorep.org for more information. Δ