A crying child, a house with no food, and an unexpected house guest all get thrown into the mix for a night that no one will forget in the SLO Repertory Theatre's staged reading of Life X 3 April 20 and 21.

Henry and Sonia are having a difficult evening with Arnaud, their wakeful 6-year-old son. Meanwhile Henry is desperate to impress his boss, Hubert, so he can get a promotion. So when Hubert arrives with his rebellious wife, Inez, in tow for dinner on the wrong night and a wandering eye for Sonia, all hell breaks loose.

Performances of Life X 3 will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with an additional 2 p.m. show on Saturday. Tickets are $15 per person. Visit slorep.org for more information.