August 12, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO Rep partners with TMHA to host upcoming one-man show, Every Brilliant Thing 

By

The SLO Repertory Theatre presents its production of Every Brilliant Thing, a one-man show starring Kevin Harris and directed by Suzy Newman, starting on Friday, Aug. 27, and running through Sunday, Sept. 12. Written by Duncan Macmillan and Johnny Donahoe, Every Brilliant Thing has been described as a funny, poignant play that shines a light on topics of depression and suicide. During the run of SLO Rep's iteration of the play, Transitions-Mental Health Association (TMHA) will be providing attendees with resources and information concerning depression, suicide, and mental health.

Many of the production's performances will be followed with special talk-backs with the cast, crew, and mental health professionals from TMHA. Call (805) 786-2440 or visit slorep.org for more info. Performances will be held Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., with additional matinee performances every Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. SLO Rep is located at 888 Morro St., SLO. Δ

