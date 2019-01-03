SLO Rep kicks off 2019 with 'Pride and Prejudice' 

SLO Rep opens its first production of 2019, Pride and Prejudice, Jane Austen's satire of rural romance in 19th century England, on Jan. 11. The show runs Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m., through Jan. 20.

The cast includes young student actors from SLO Rep's Academy of Creative Theatre educational program. The show is directed by Kerry DiMaggio and features costumes designed by Keith Wetzel. Tickets range from $17 to $25 and are available in advance at slorep.org or by calling (805) 786-2440.