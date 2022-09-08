Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

September 08, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO Rep invites theatergoers to travel Around the World in 80 Days 

By
click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF SLO REP
  • Image Courtesy Of SLO Rep

The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre presents its production of Around the World in 80 Days, which premieres on Friday, Sept. 9. The show is scheduled to run through Sunday, Sept. 25, with performances every Thursday through Saturday at 7p.m., and Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m.

This theatrical adaptation of Jules Verne's classic adventure novel follows Phileas Fogg, who gambles his fortune on a wager to circle the globe in 80 days. Tickets to the show range from $20 to $38. For more info, call (805) 786-2440 or visit slorep.org. The San Luis Repertory Theatre is located at 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. Rock legend Elvis Costello & The Imposters play Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sept. 1 Read More

  2. Photoshop in SLO showcases photographer Karl Kempton in new exhibition Read More

  3. Five Paso Robles wineries showcase art by Erin Hanson during September and October Read More

  4. Central Coast Square Dance Association starts new 12-week program Read More

  5. The SLO Gathering comes to BarrelHouse Brewing on Sept. 10 Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation