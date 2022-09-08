SLO Rep invites theatergoers to travel Around the World in 80 Days 

click to enlarge Image Courtesy Of SLO Rep

The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre presents its production of Around the World in 80 Days, which premieres on Friday, Sept. 9. The show is scheduled to run through Sunday, Sept. 25, with performances every Thursday through Saturday at 7p.m., and Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m.

This theatrical adaptation of Jules Verne's classic adventure novel follows Phileas Fogg, who gambles his fortune on a wager to circle the globe in 80 days. Tickets to the show range from $20 to $38. For more info, call (805) 786-2440 or visit slorep.org. The San Luis Repertory Theatre is located at 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. Δ