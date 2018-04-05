SLO Rep holds auditions for Mary Poppins Jr. 

Calling all child stars who can sing their best rendition of "Supercalifragilistic-expialidocious!" The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre is holding auditions for Mary Poppins Jr. on April 10 and 11.

Around 20 to 25 roles are available for boys and girls ages 8 to 18. Actors are asked to prepare a short monologue of no more than 30 seconds, prepare a short song selection from Mary Poppins, and bring a current photo of themselves. A cd/iPod dock will be provided. No a capella singing, please. Call (805) 781-3889, Ext. 14, or email act@slorep.org to set up an appointment.

Rehearsals will run from May 8 to July 12 and the show will run from July 13 to 22. Tuition is $400 per student. Scholarships and payment plans are available. Visit slorep.org for more information. Δ