SLO Rep debuts latest production, Steel Magnolias, and holds summer youth classes 

The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre (SLO Rep) presents its production of Steel Magnolias, which is scheduled to premiere on Friday, July 29, and run through Sunday, Aug. 14. Performances will be held every Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. each evening, and every Saturday and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Helmed by director Suzy Newman, SLO Rep's iteration of Steel Magnolias stars Jessie Villasenor as Truvy, the owner of a beauty salon where a tight-knit group of women regularly meet to bond over the latest gossip and exchange advice on motherhood, marriage, and other topics. The show is full of one-liners and "revels in the power and grace of female friendship," according to press materials.

The cast of Steel Magnolias includes Alicia Klein as Annelle, Mary-Ann Maloof as Clairee, Dori Duke as M'Lynn, Jackie Morales as Shelby, and Jill Turnbow as Ouiser. The production features scenic design by Dave Linfield and hair and wig design by Steve Baier. For tickets to Steel Magnolias and more info on the show, call (805) 786-2440 or visit slorep.org.

In June, SLO Rep held a ribbon cutting for its new headquarters at 3533 Empleo St., San Luis Obispo. Performances of Steel Magnolias will be held in SLO Rep's current theater location, at 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo, while the new headquarters on Empleo Street will house the company's administrative office and educational programming, including the Academy of Creative Theatre (ACT) summer camps.

"For the first time in nearly eight decades, this organization will be able to house all of our administrative and production staff, educational programs, outreach, rehearsal rooms, storage, and scenic and costume workshops under one roof," Kevin Harris, SLO Rep's managing and artistic director, said in a press release.

To find out more about the ACT summer camps and classes, offered on various dates in July and August, visit slorep.org/education/act-theatre-camps. Δ