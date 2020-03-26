SLO Rep cancels all productions through mid-May 

In adherence with COVID-19 mitigation measures and recommendations from the CDC, all San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre (SLO Rep) performances have been canceled through May 11. The SLO Rep board and staff made the difficult decision to cancel its productions of The Laramie Project and Mr. Burns: A Post-electric Play (presented by Ubu's Other Shoe Staged Readings).

The company's Academy of Creative Theatre spring classes and spring break camp have also been canceled. However, SLO Rep's production of Every Brilliant Thing has been postponed rather than canceled, and is currently rescheduled to open May 12. Given the rapidly evolving situation, tickets for the show will not be available for purchase until the end of March, at the earliest, according to SLO Rep.

Those who already hold tickets to the aforementioned canceled or postponed productions will be contacted by SLO Rep staff regarding their refund options. For more details, call (805) 781-3889 or visit slorep.org. Δ