Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 26, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO Rep cancels all productions through mid-May 

By

In adherence with COVID-19 mitigation measures and recommendations from the CDC, all San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre (SLO Rep) performances have been canceled through May 11. The SLO Rep board and staff made the difficult decision to cancel its productions of The Laramie Project and Mr. Burns: A Post-electric Play (presented by Ubu's Other Shoe Staged Readings).

The company's Academy of Creative Theatre spring classes and spring break camp have also been canceled. However, SLO Rep's production of Every Brilliant Thing has been postponed rather than canceled, and is currently rescheduled to open May 12. Given the rapidly evolving situation, tickets for the show will not be available for purchase until the end of March, at the earliest, according to SLO Rep.

Those who already hold tickets to the aforementioned canceled or postponed productions will be contacted by SLO Rep staff regarding their refund options. For more details, call (805) 781-3889 or visit slorep.org. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Film Listings, 3/19/20 – 3/26/20 (Music, Arts & Culture) Read More

  2. Wine Country Theatre’s To Gillian on Her 37th Birthday charmingly explores love, loss, and moving on Read More

  3. The Invisible Man breathes new life into an old monster Read More

  4. Lawrence Kasdan's youthful love affair with film becomes a venerated career Read More

  5. SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation