SLO Rep brings roller rink musical, Xanadu, to the stage 

The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre presents its production of Xanadu, which premiered in June and is scheduled to run through Sunday, July 3. Based on the cult classic film, Xanadu follows the journey of a Greek muse, Kira, who descends from Mount Olympus to Venice Beach and falls in "forbidden love" with a mortal. The show is set during the 1980s and features a score by Jeff Lynne, of Electric Light Orchestra, and John Farrar.

Director Kevin Harris helms this iteration of Xanadu, which features musical direction by Alessandra Alcala, choreography by Kelly Fidopiastis, costumes by Jacqueline Heimel, and set design by Dave Linfield. The show's cast includes Carley Herlihy as Kira, Cameron James Parker as Sonny, Seth Blackburn as Zeus, Shannon Peters as Medusa, Amanda Thayer as Aphrodite, Lauren Moore as Euterpe, Taylor Hart as Erato, Isaac Capp as Thalia, and Ish Petersen as Terpsicore.

Performances of Xanadu are held Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., and every Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets to the show range from $20 to $40. For more info, call (805) 786-2440 or visit slorep.org. SLO Rep is located at 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. Δ