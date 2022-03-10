SLO Rep and TMHA co-host production of Every Brilliant Thing 

The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre will premiere its latest production, Every Brilliant Thing, on Friday, March 25. The comedy-drama is scheduled to run through Sunday, April 10, and is described in press materials as "a funny and moving play about depression and the lengths we go to for the ones we love."

Kevin Harris stars in this one-man show, which is co-produced by the Transitions-Mental Health Association. The play was written by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe and directed by Suzy Newman.

After most performances of the show, talk-backs with Harris, the crew, and mental health experts and advocates will be held to discuss the play and the mental health issues it focuses on. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Admission to Every Brilliant Thing ranges from $20 to $36. For tickets and more info, call (805) 786-2440 or visit slorep.org. SLO Rep is located at 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. Δ