Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 10, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO Rep and TMHA co-host production of Every Brilliant Thing 

By

The San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre will premiere its latest production, Every Brilliant Thing, on Friday, March 25. The comedy-drama is scheduled to run through Sunday, April 10, and is described in press materials as "a funny and moving play about depression and the lengths we go to for the ones we love."

Kevin Harris stars in this one-man show, which is co-produced by the Transitions-Mental Health Association. The play was written by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe and directed by Suzy Newman.

After most performances of the show, talk-backs with Harris, the crew, and mental health experts and advocates will be held to discuss the play and the mental health issues it focuses on. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, as well as 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Admission to Every Brilliant Thing ranges from $20 to $36. For tickets and more info, call (805) 786-2440 or visit slorep.org. SLO Rep is located at 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. In a bid to secure funds for housing, homeless jazz singer Deborah Gilmore plays the Fremont Theater on March 10 Read More

  2. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window Read More

  3. Sommer Roman's Nobles Among Us show at Cuesta College captures the connection humans have with the natural world Read More

  4. PCPA's As You Like It is downright lovable Read More

  5. New pop-up exhibit in Paso Robles showcases symbolic and meditative art Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation