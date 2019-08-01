SLO Railroad Museum hosts Art After Dark reception 

The San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum is partnering with McConnell's Ice Cream for an ice cream social-themed Art After Dark reception on Friday, Aug. 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy viewing various displays, a scale model railroad, and railroad-themed art, including photography and experimental video art. The reception's featured artists are Dennis Gisler, Jonathan Haile, Glen Matteson, Jeff Perry, Joan Sullivan, Brent MacGregor, and Alan Upshaw.

McConnell's will be providing free samples of ice cream from their many flavors. Additional ice cream will also be available to guests for purchase. Admission to the reception is free. The museum is located at 1940 Santa Barbara Ave., San Luis Obispo. Call (805) 548-1894 or visit slorrm.com to find out more. Δ