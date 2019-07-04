SLO Public Libraries partner with Hearst Castle for centennial programs 

This year marks both the centennial of SLO County Libraries and of the groundbreaking for construction at Hearst Castle. California State Parks Museum Director Mary Levkoff and Guide Supervisor Aja Milne have developed a special summer schedule of Hearst Castle-themed programs to be held free of charge at county library branches, as part of the annual Adult Summer Reading Program. These programs include a 1930s fashion show, presentations on Julia Morgan and Marion Davies, exhibits, and more. To find out more about the programs at each library, visit slolibrary.org. Δ