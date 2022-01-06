SLO photographer Nic Stover brings one-day workshop to Solvang 

San Luis Obispo-based photographer Nic Stover will lead a photography workshop at the Wildling Museum of Art and Nature in Solvang on Jan. 30, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. The class is described as being designed for photographers of all skill levels seeking to improve their editing skills.

"In this session, class participants will see how the most impactful and compelling images are those that have the proper balance of technique, vision, and processing," Stover said in a press release. "All of these skills need to be developed and continually refined through our own artistic and creative processes."

The first half of the workshop will cover concepts of photography composition and image design, while the second half will consist of a hands-on review and discussion session. Admission to the class is $75. Attendees should plan on bringing two or three of their own photos (either printed or submitted digitally in advance) for the review segment of the course.

Stacey Otte-Demangate, executive director of the Wildling Museum, said she hopes the museum's current photography exhibit, Sharing the Light, is "inspiring visitors to dive into their own photography," and that attendees of the upcoming workshop should expect to hear "great pointers about how to take their work to the next level."

Early registration is encouraged, as the workshop is limited to 12 participants. Masks are required while inside the Wildling Museum. For more info, call (805) 686-8315 or visit wildlingmuseum.org. The museum is located at 1511 Mission Drive, unit B, Solvang.

To find out more about Stover and his photography portfolio, visit stoverphoto.com. Δ