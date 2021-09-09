Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

September 09, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO NightWriters presents Zoom talk with local writer and editor Judythe Guarnera 

By

Judythe Guarnera is the next guest speaker in the San Luis Obispo NightWriters' Zoom series. A local writer and editor, Guarnera will lead a webinar, Using the Five Senses: Add Descriptive Dimension to Your Writing, on Tuesday, Sept. 14, starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission to join the Zoom meeting is free.

Call (805) 703-3132 or visit slonightwriters.org for more info on the San Luis Obispo NightWriters, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing local writers with resources to help support their writing and publishing ventures. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. With five concerts in the next seven days, Vina Robles is a music city Read More

  2. Misha and the Wolves tells poignant truth Read More

  3. Carpinteria author Mark Brickley presents his multimedia Zoom production The Beatles Road to Stardom: 1956-1964 Read More

  4. Linnaea's Cafe showcases three SLO artists in new abstract exhibition Read More

  5. Joebella Coffee Roasters hosts restored photography exhibit, 1975: People, Places, Things Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation