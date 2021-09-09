SLO NightWriters presents Zoom talk with local writer and editor Judythe Guarnera 

Judythe Guarnera is the next guest speaker in the San Luis Obispo NightWriters' Zoom series. A local writer and editor, Guarnera will lead a webinar, Using the Five Senses: Add Descriptive Dimension to Your Writing, on Tuesday, Sept. 14, starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission to join the Zoom meeting is free.

Call (805) 703-3132 or visit slonightwriters.org for more info on the San Luis Obispo NightWriters, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing local writers with resources to help support their writing and publishing ventures. Δ