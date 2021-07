Husband and wife Mark Parsons (author of Road Rash) and Wendelin Van Draanen (creator of the Sammy Keyes series) will discuss their respective careers in children's literature during the SLO NightWriters' next virtual meeting, on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. Admission to join the meeting will be free.

Call (805) 703-3132 or visit slonightwriters.org to find out more about the event. Δ