Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 21, 2022 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

SLO NightWriters holds Golden Quill Writing Contest 

By

SLO NightWriters, an organization dedicated to supporting local writers, will be accepting entries into the Golden Quill Writing Contest, throughout the month of May. Guidelines can be found on slonightwriters.org.

The theme of this year's competition is "Masks," which participants are asked to interpret either literally or figuratively in their submissions.

In a press release, the contest's director, Judith Amber, said that the competition is open to group members as well as nonmembers (as long as they are residents of San Luis Obispo County).

"Writing has never stopped during the pandemic, and I'll bet our writer members have used the isolation time to do more of what they love—write," Amber said. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Trending Now

  1. The Fremont hosts blues icons Robert Cray and Keb' Mo' in concert this week Read More

  2. Local photographer Kathleen Gerber uses new exhibit to raise funds and awareness for African Millennium Foundation Read More

  3. Sculpterra Winery showcases local artists at upcoming art festival Read More

  4. Everything Everywhere All at Once is pure, joyous adrenaline with heart Read More

  5. Cal Poly Arts brings touring production of Rent to the PAC Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2022 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation