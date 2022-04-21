SLO NightWriters holds Golden Quill Writing Contest 

SLO NightWriters, an organization dedicated to supporting local writers, will be accepting entries into the Golden Quill Writing Contest, throughout the month of May. Guidelines can be found on slonightwriters.org.

The theme of this year's competition is "Masks," which participants are asked to interpret either literally or figuratively in their submissions.

In a press release, the contest's director, Judith Amber, said that the competition is open to group members as well as nonmembers (as long as they are residents of San Luis Obispo County).

"Writing has never stopped during the pandemic, and I'll bet our writer members have used the isolation time to do more of what they love—write," Amber said. Δ