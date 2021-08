Performances of The Little Prince, presented by the San Luis Obispo Movement Arts Center, will be held in the Spanos Theatre, at the Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 7 to 9 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. Tickets to this family-friendly ballet range between $20 to $35.

To find out more about the production, call (805) 756-4849 or visit pacslo.org. The PAC is located at 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. Δ