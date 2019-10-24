SLO Motion screens Climbing Out of Disaster documentary 

SLO Motion hosts an outdoor screening of Climbing Out of Disaster at Mission Plaza in downtown SLO on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 7 p.m. The event is part of Climb On, SLO Motion's ongoing series of screening short, climbing-inspired films in an outdoor setting.

Climbing Out of Disaster tells the story of climbers in San Juan, Puerto Rico, who sprang into action after Hurricane Maria hit, bouldering buildings to bring people supplies and clearing roads for emergency vehicles. Proceeds from this screening will benefit El Bloque, the first bouldering gym in Puerto Rico, which is still under construction. The gym's founder, Bryant Huffman, will be in attendance and take part in a discussion following the screening.

Tickets to the event are $25 at the door or $20 in advance online at my805tix.com or in person at The Mountain Air in SLO. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. SLO Motion is also hosting a separate screening of Climbing Out of Disaster at The Pad in Santa Maria on Friday, Nov. 8, at 5:30 p.m. Visit slomotionfilm.com to find out more about either screening and other upcoming events scheduled in the Climb On series. Δ